Teenager has bike seized moments after buying it

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:28 AM August 2, 2022
A teenager who had just bought a bike had it seized for having no insurance after he was stopped by police on the A47

A teenager who had just bought a bike had it seized by police due to having no insurance.

The 17-year-old rider was stopped while travelling on the A47 from Great Yarmouth to Hopton at 8.30pm on Monday (August 1).

Officers stopped the bike due to the "manner of driving" near Gorleston.

Following enquiries it was found that he had no MOT or insurance.

After been questioned by police the teenager said he though the didn't need insurance as he believed he would be covered by his parents' insurance who were driving behind him at the time.


