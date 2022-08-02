Teenager has bike seized moments after buying it

A teenager who had just bought a bike had it seized for having no insurance after he was stopped by police on the A47 - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team

The 17-year-old rider was stopped while travelling on the A47 from Great Yarmouth to Hopton at 8.30pm on Monday (August 1).

Officers stopped the bike due to the "manner of driving" near Gorleston.

#A47 Gorleston - Officers from Acle RAPT just stoped a bike due to manner of driving.Expired MOT, no insurance - Rider didn’t think he needed insurance as his parents were behind him in their car and they were insured. 🙄#Seized #Sec165 1821/7007 pic.twitter.com/Pw1iFqR2Oc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 1, 2022

Following enquiries it was found that he had no MOT or insurance.

After been questioned by police the teenager said he though the didn't need insurance as he believed he would be covered by his parents' insurance who were driving behind him at the time.



