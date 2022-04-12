Three-vehicle crash on A47 in Great Yarmouth

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Great Yarmouth.

The collision happened at 11am (April 12) between Breydon Bridge and the Gapton Hall roundabout.

The vehicles were travelling towards Gorleston.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene and one injury has been reported.

There is queueing traffic in the area and delays can be expected.

