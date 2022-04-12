News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Three-vehicle crash on A47 in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:51 AM April 12, 2022
Three-vehicle crash on A47 Great Yarmouth

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Great Yarmouth.

The collision happened at 11am (April 12) between Breydon Bridge and the Gapton Hall roundabout.

The vehicles were travelling towards Gorleston.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene and one injury has been reported.

There is queueing traffic in the area and delays can be expected.

