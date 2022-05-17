News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Car flips on to roof in three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:26 PM May 17, 2022
A car flipped on to its roof following a three-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth. 

Police were called to a collision at the junction of Nelson Road and Middle Market Road at about 12pm today (May 17).

It involved two moving vehicles and one parked vehicle. 

The crash also caused one vehicle to overturn.

The road was blocked and one male was reported as injured. 

Highways were called due to petrol spillage in the road.

