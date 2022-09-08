Timetable changes revealed for Great Yarmouth area by bus company

Timetable and route changes will be in place on many First Eastern Counties services from Monday. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Changes are being made to bus routes in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and the surrounding villages following planned roadworks.

First Eastern Counties has provided updated timetables which will be in place from Monday, September 12 until at least November.

In August, First Eastern Counties' head of operations Chris Speed announced many services would be affected due to the additional time needed on routes due to planned maintenance on Breydon Bridge and Gorleston High Street.

From Monday, September 12, Gorleston High Street will be closed from Addison Avenue to Trafalgar Road East. - Credit: Google

The timetable changes also follow ongoing roadworks in parts of the borough including Southtown Road, Burgh Road and Haven Bridge.

On Wednesday, First announced that from Monday, all buses scheduled to stop on Gorleston High Street will be diverted to Church Road due to the expected closure of High Road and High Street while Anglian Water carry out maintenance works until November.

The following routes will also see timetable changes:

Buses on these routes are expected to be running less frequently for at least two months.

Representatives from transport groups at East Norfolk Transport Users Association's public meeting on August 24, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

A spokesperson said: "Buses normally operating on a half-hourly frequency will run up to every 40 minutes whilst buses normally operating up to every 15 minutes, will operate up to every 20 minutes.

"It is anticipated that these temporary timetables will be in operation for a minimum of two months.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that these changes, which are entirely due to factors outside of our control, may cause and we thank you for your patience and understanding."

Chris Speed, First Eastern Counties' head of operations. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

At the East Norfolk Transport Users Association's annual public meeting on August 24, Mr Speed said the roadworks were "a nightmare" for the bus service.

Mr Speed said at the time, there were nine sets of roadworks on the number 8 route alone.

"Even if we spent an extra minute at all the roadworks - and at times, it can be more like 10 minutes - it is 18-minutes longer than normal," Mr Speed said.

"That bus is doing seven round trips a day, so it starts to get hours behind."

First Eastern Counties have urged people to keep up to date on services and changes by following their Twitter account (@FirstYarLow) and on Facebook (First Eastern Counties).