Stuck red light causes traffic disruption in Great Yarmouth

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:40 PM October 4, 2021   
A stuck red light meant traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this morning.

A continuous red light caused traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this morning.

First Norwich tweeted to advise some of its services were running up to 20 minutes late as a result of the disruption.

The bus company said on Twitter: "Due to the traffic lights on Southtown Road stuck on red our X11/X1 buses may be delayed. We apologise for any inconvenience."

As a result of long-term construction on the road, there are current temporary traffic signals between Southtown Road and Beccles Road.

