You can now travel around Norfolk with one bus ticket

The new Travel Norfolk Fusion day ticket allows users to travel across the county all on one ticket. - Credit: Steve Adams

Travelling across Norfolk has been made more accessible with the introduction of a multi-operator bus ticket.

The new Travel Norfolk Fusion ticket allows passengers to use all buses run by all operators across the county.

The day ticket costs £12 for adults, £9 for young people between the ages of five and 19 or £22 for a group (for a maximum of adults and three young people).

Tickets can be purchased on board all services or via operator apps.

Stephen Hewitt, from the East Norfolk Transport Users Association, said: "We have been campaigning for a ticket like this for a long time. It seems silly that you could travel from Yarmouth to Norwich on one bus and then pay another fare to a different provider if you wanted to visit North Norfolk.

"The ability to hop on and off on local buses is brilliant."

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport said that a single ticket valid for the county's 15 bus operators was "fantastic".

“Travel Norfolk aims to make getting around Norfolk easier and help our residents make the smart choice for their journeys," he added.