Elderly driver taken to hospital after village green crash
- Credit: Google Maps
An elderly man was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Martham.
A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on The Green at 1.09pm on Tuesday (January 18).
A spokesman for the Norfolk Police said officers were called after a Peugeot crashed into a parked Volkswagen in the village.
People at the scene reported a large emergency services' presence with two fire engines, six police cars, and two ambulances close to the fish and chip shop.
The driver was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.
His condition is not known.
No official road closures were in place, but people were asked to avoid the area.
A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Great Yarmouth and Stalham manually assisted a person from a vehicle involved in a road traffic collision on The Green.
"They also gave casualty care and made the vehicle and the surrounding area safe."