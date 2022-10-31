News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Delays of two hours reported after crash at A47 roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:53 AM October 31, 2022
Vauxhall Roundabout on the A47 in Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Roundabout on the A47 in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers have reported facing delays of more than two hours after a crash at a roundabout on the A47.

The road is partially blocked after the incident which happened on the Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth at 8am today (October 31).

There is slow traffic in both directions on the A47 between the A1243 Pasteur Road and A149 Acle New Road.

Congestion is tailing back to the A47 Acle Straight heading towards Great Yarmouth.

Travelling southbound, drivers are queuing back to the Harfrey's Roundabout and there are also long delays on Gapton Hall Road.

Drivers have reported the journey from Great Yarmouth to Gorleston taking two hours.

