Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash

Updated

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch - Credit: Submitted

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth that left a car overturned.

The collision happened on Gapton Hall Road at 8.50am.

A car was flipped on its roof and the road has been closed between the A47 roundabout and Morton Peto Road.

The injured people have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is heavy traffic following the crash and police have asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Congestion is building along the A47 between Gapton Hall Road and Beccles Road.

Emergency services remain on scene and traffic is being diverted.

Two Norfolk Fire Services crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene and freed people from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment.



