Updated
Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash
- Credit: Submitted
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth that left a car overturned.
The collision happened on Gapton Hall Road at 8.50am.
A car was flipped on its roof and the road has been closed between the A47 roundabout and Morton Peto Road.
The injured people have been taken to hospital by ambulance.
There is heavy traffic following the crash and police have asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Congestion is building along the A47 between Gapton Hall Road and Beccles Road.
Emergency services remain on scene and traffic is being diverted.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre
- 2 Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again
- 3 Police cordon in place at Great Yarmouth town centre park
- 4 Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash
- 5 Five shops in historic lane targeted in vandalism spree
- 6 Great Yarmouth's new 24-hour gym to open on Thursday
- 7 Road chiefs raise concerns over PYO housing plans
- 8 Fringe winner brings Victoria Wood tribute show to home town
- 9 How town could benefit from new North Sea energy rush
- 10 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
Two Norfolk Fire Services crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene and freed people from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment.