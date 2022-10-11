News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:14 AM October 11, 2022
Updated: 11:04 AM October 11, 2022
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch - Credit: Submitted

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth that left a car overturned.

The collision happened on Gapton Hall Road at 8.50am.

A car was flipped on its roof and the road has been closed between the A47 roundabout and Morton Peto Road.

The injured people have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is heavy traffic following the crash and police have asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Congestion is building along the A47 between Gapton Hall Road and Beccles Road.

Emergency services remain on scene and traffic is being diverted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre
  2. 2 Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again
  3. 3 Police cordon in place at Great Yarmouth town centre park
  1. 4 Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash
  2. 5 Five shops in historic lane targeted in vandalism spree
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth's new 24-hour gym to open on Thursday
  4. 7 Road chiefs raise concerns over PYO housing plans
  5. 8 Fringe winner brings Victoria Wood tribute show to home town
  6. 9 How town could benefit from new North Sea energy rush
  7. 10 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

Two Norfolk Fire Services crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene and freed people from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment. 


Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cara and Dan riding the Joyland snails on their wedding day

Gallery

Stunning photographs captured at couple's dream Great Yarmouth wedding

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Dr Wendy Outwin and Dr David Ekbery

Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Fruit trees ruled out along Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Pear shaped: Riverside fruit trees banned over 'missile' fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October.

Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon