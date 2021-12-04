Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

With roads across Great Yarmouth set to be impacted by works this week, here are some disruptions you should be aware of.

In the town, work is still under way on Suffolk Road relating to the construction of a new roundabout while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Norfolk County Council advised that access to the road from William Adams Way will be closed until November 29, 2022.

A diversion is in place south along William Adams Way, left onto Southtown Road, left onto Boundary Road and then onto Suffolk Road.

Delays are likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.

Elsewhere, emergency repairs to water pipes on Princes Road means that the road will be closed until Tuesday, December 7, 2021,

