It's summertime - Why were the gritters out in Gorleston?

James Weeds

Published: 6:27 PM July 19, 2022
Gritters were spotted in Gorleston on Monday - an uncommon sight out of winter. - Credit: Jason Silom

Gritters have been spotted 'dusting' routes in Gorleston with sand amid reports of roads 'melting' in the hot weather.

Beccles Road was seen being dusted by a gritter on Monday. Norfolk County Council confirmed the sand acts as a sunscreen and prevents the asphalt from melting.

Beccles Road was dusted with sand to prevent the surface layer from melting in the heatwave. - Credit: Jason Silom

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Our highways teams have been monitoring sites across the county all day, and continue to do so, as well as reviewing reports from members of the public about specific locations or incidents."

Rick Green, chair of the Asphalt Industry Alliance, explained why the hot weather is causing issues on roads.

Gritters were spotted in Gorleston on Monday - an uncommon sight out of winter. - Credit: Jason Silom

He said: “In extremely high temperatures the road surface doesn’t ‘melt’ but the bitumen in it can soften and the material particles become more ‘mobile’.

"It is usually limited to the top surface and doesn’t generally affect the structural integrity of the road.

"However, in prolonged periods of hot weather where the road is exposed to slow-moving or stationary heavy traffic, the risk of permanent deformation of the surface increases."

