Car park closed after more erosion at Winterton

Winterton beach car park has been closed after further erosion, which caused parts of the beach to be cordoned off in October - Credit: Liz Coates

Winterton beach car park has been closed today after further erosion at the coastal beauty spot.

Great Yarmouth Council advised people to not drive to the beach and instead park in the village as there is no parking along Beach Road.

We’ve been made aware that the Winterton beach car park is currently closed due to recent erosion. Please do not attempt to drive to the beach.

Remember there is no parking on Beach Road - if you are visiting and parking in the village, please do so responsibly. pic.twitter.com/niRy0hgT1T — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) December 2, 2021

Winterton has suffered increasing erosion in recent years.

In 2020, the Dunes Cafe was demolished after a long and costly battle with coastal erosion. A heavy storm in November that year was the death knell for the business after seven feet of material fell from the back of the building, rendering it unsafe.

Winterton suffered significant erosion in October, leading parts of the beach to be cordoned off - Credit: Liz Coates

In October this year, surging seas created 25ft sheer drops in places, prompting Norfolk police to put up signs and cordon off sections of the dunes in order to make the area safe.

Local James Bensly said the amount of material that had been lost was 'unreal,' calling Beach Road a 'road to nowhere'.



