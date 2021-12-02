News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Car park closed after more erosion at Winterton

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:22 PM December 2, 2021
Erosion at Winterton October 2021

Winterton beach car park has been closed after further erosion, which caused parts of the beach to be cordoned off in October - Credit: Liz Coates

Winterton beach car park has been closed today after further erosion at the coastal beauty spot.

Great Yarmouth Council advised people to not drive to the beach and instead park in the village as there is no parking along Beach Road. 

 

Winterton has suffered increasing erosion in recent years.

In 2020, the Dunes Cafe was demolished after a long and costly battle with coastal erosion. A heavy storm in November that year was the death knell for the business after seven feet of material fell from the back of the building, rendering it unsafe.

Erosion at Winterton October 2021

Winterton suffered significant erosion in October, leading parts of the beach to be cordoned off - Credit: Liz Coates

In October this year, surging seas created 25ft sheer drops in places, prompting Norfolk police to put up signs and cordon off sections of the dunes in order to make the area safe. 

Local James Bensly said the amount of material that had been lost was 'unreal,' calling Beach Road a 'road to nowhere'.


Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bid for superbike warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue attending a fire on Mill Road in Burgh Castle. Picture: Danielle

Updated

Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Constabulary said that crime levels in Great Yarmouth as a whole were "in line with the rest

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon