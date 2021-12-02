Car park closed after more erosion at Winterton
- Credit: Liz Coates
Winterton beach car park has been closed today after further erosion at the coastal beauty spot.
Great Yarmouth Council advised people to not drive to the beach and instead park in the village as there is no parking along Beach Road.
Winterton has suffered increasing erosion in recent years.
In 2020, the Dunes Cafe was demolished after a long and costly battle with coastal erosion. A heavy storm in November that year was the death knell for the business after seven feet of material fell from the back of the building, rendering it unsafe.
In October this year, surging seas created 25ft sheer drops in places, prompting Norfolk police to put up signs and cordon off sections of the dunes in order to make the area safe.
Local James Bensly said the amount of material that had been lost was 'unreal,' calling Beach Road a 'road to nowhere'.