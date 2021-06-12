Work continues on burst water main as lane closure remains
Work is continuing into the weekend to get a burst water main under control on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.
The water main burst has been described as 'significant' by a spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water and has resulted in the closure of one lane in both directions.
The burst water main was reported to Essex and Suffolk Water at 12.15pm yesterday (June 11).
Essex and Suffolk water engineers are continuing to work into the weekend to try and get it under control.
In the latest tweet, the water supplier posted: "We're at #CaisterRoad following a burst earlier today.
"Due to some damage to the highway, there's a lane closure on the opposite side of the road to Yarmouth Stadium.
"We’ll be working this weekend and we’re sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."
The burst water main is expected to bring traffic disruption as traffic in the area increases throughout the day.
