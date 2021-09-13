Yarmouth bridge to close overnight for repair work

Published: 5:39 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 6:22 PM September 13, 2021

Haven Bridge will be closed eastbound overnight from 8pm on Wednesday September 15 until 6am on Thursday September 16. - Credit: Archant

A Great Yarmouth bridge will be closed overnight while it is repaired.

Haven Bridge will be closed eastbound overnight from 8pm on Wednesday September 15 until 6am on Thursday September 16 for maintenance to the bridge deck surface.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane, but pedestrian access across the bridge will be unaffected.

The deck surface comprises timber blocks and the repairs are required to areas of blockwork which have become loose.

The diversion route will be via A1243 Pasteur Road, A47 (via Breydon Bridge), A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

You may also want to watch:

The repairs will be carried out by Peel Ports, which maintains the bridge on behalf of Norfolk County Council.

The county council thanked people for their patience while the maintenance work is being carried out.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.