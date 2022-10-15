News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth bridge to close for five nights for road repair works

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:43 PM October 15, 2022
Repair work estimated to cost £16,500 is underway at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth.. Photo: George

Haven Bridge will close for five nights from Monday, October 17 - Credit: Archant

Overnight road closures will be in place on Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth while repairs to the road surface are carried out.

It will close for five nights from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, for road surface maintenance.

This will see the bridge closed from 8pm each night until 6am the following morning.

Maintenance work will include the replacement of areas of loose timber blocks.

Traffic will be diverted via the B1141 North Quay, A149 Acle New Road, A47 (via Breydon Bridge) and A1243 Pasteur Road.

Pedestrian access across Haven Bridge will be maintained at all times. 



