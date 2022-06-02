Jubilee mural painted on town train station

A new mural celebrating the Queen's 70 year reign has been painted on Great Yarmouth's train station. - Credit: GYBC

A colourful mural painted in honour of the Queen's jubilee is bringing "a sense of celebration" to a train station.

The piece, by graffiti artist Gnasher, features images of the Queen from 1952 and today, alongside a picture of the train that brought her to Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station in 1985.

It also features the nearby town hall which this year celebrates its 140th anniversary.

A large union flag sits at the centre of the artwork, created in a partnership between arts group Reprezent Projects, Greater Anglia, and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A new mural at Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall train station is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 140th anniversary of Great Yarmouth Town Hall. - Credit: GYBC

Reprezent’s Ruben Cruz said: “The mural celebrates the 70 years of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a purple theme matching the jubilee colours, and includes the train from 1985 that the Queen arrived on when coming to Great Yarmouth.

“We also wanted to celebrate the town, and so it includes the town hall which was built 140 years ago, a double platinum anniversary.”

The Queen is said to be a big supporter of rail travel arriving by train into Great Yarmouth in 1985. - Credit: GYBC

Greater Anglia’s head of corporate affairs Jonathan Denby thanked everyone involved, adding: "It brings colour and a sense of celebration to the station, which sets the tone for people arriving by train for Great Yarmouth’s Jubilee events, and provides a great way of commemorating this special year.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia - Credit: Greater Anglia

“Her Majesty the Queen has always been a great supporter of rail travel.

"She has visited our region many times by train during her reign, both on the Royal Train - including to Great Yarmouth in 1985, as illustrated on the mural – and on normal scheduled services.

Ruben Cruz of the Reprezent Project which is behind the new station mural at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Reprezent Project

"The rail station mural is very appropriate and I’m sure will impress passengers and visitors to the town.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: “The train station is an important gateway to the town, used by thousands of visitors to Great Yarmouth – including the Queen herself.

Reprezent's now familiar tag is stamped on the mural at Great Yarmouth train station created for the arts organisation by street artist Gnasher. - Credit: GYBC

"I am delighted that we have been able to work with Reprezent and Greater Anglia to bring this dual celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and our own town hall’s 140th anniversary to life.”

The mural is part of a series of events organised by Reprezent and supported with funding from Norfolk Community Foundation and Arts Council England’s Let's Create Jubilee fund.







































