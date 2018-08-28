Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH: Trailer released for new Great Yarmouth comedy sitcom

PUBLISHED: 15:41 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:41 13 December 2018

The comedy sitcom Double Top being filmed in Great Yarmouth Picture: David J Stebbeds

The comedy sitcom Double Top being filmed in Great Yarmouth Picture: David J Stebbeds

David J Stebbeds

A teaser-trailer for Great Yarmouth’s new darts-based comedy sitcom has been released as its producers scout for investor money to take it further.

Described as “an affectionate look at life around these parts” Double Top is the brainchild of writer and director John Gethin.

It revolves around a regional news team covering a big-money annual darts tournament held at a local holiday resort, with darts players such as Scotty ‘Too Hotty’ Bevis and Charles ‘The Prancer’ Dancer.

The audition call saw about a dozen people chosen to play roles, which also include a cynical news cameraman and a dodgy holiday park owner.

Following an audition at the Drill House in York Road in Yarmouth, a read through took place at the Chapel Coffee House in Ormesby St Margaret which was recorded, and the latest stage saw scenes for the trailer shot at Grasmere Caravan Park in Caister.

The comedy sitcom Double Top being filmed in Great Yarmouth Picture: David J StebbedsThe comedy sitcom Double Top being filmed in Great Yarmouth Picture: David J Stebbeds

Mr Gethin, of Ormesby, said: “We are really excited to have got Double Top this far and have enjoyed making the trailer.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to place on record our particular thanks to everyone involved for all of their support for the project and also Grasmere holiday park, Tim Peers, and his family for hosting us and allowing us to film on site.

“And of course our wonderful cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication in getting us this far.

“Everyone can expect to see a lot more from us in 2019.”

Before the release Mr Gethin said: “We are going to see if we can get this to the attention of some people who commission television shows and get some feedback about whether they are in the position to commission it or, if not, what they are going to need to see.

“We are also going to continue looking at this as our own production, so it could be something for the YouTube platform.

“With enough goodwill, and we have received plenty of that so far we can get this made ourselves if needs be.

“It is an affectionate look at life around these parts and being locally sourced and locally made I hope ultimately it will be enjoyed by the local community.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Have you seen this man, who is wanted across Norfolk?

10:32 David Bale
Police renew appeal to trace wanted man Alexander Hewitt. Picture: Norfolk police

A 61-year-old man who is known to visit B&Bs in north Norfolk is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

‘Irresponsible’: Anger at pet owner after dog chases deer on Broads nature reserve

13:54 Mark Boggis
The Chinese Water Deer being chased by a dog off its lead on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

An incident which saw a dog chasing a deer through a nature reserve has sparked a warning to ‘irresponsible’ pet owners.

Norfolk’s NHS reveals plan to avoid winter crisis of last year

09:30 Geraldine Scott
Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More private ambulances on the road, nearly 2,000 extra doctors’ appointments, and measures to get patients out of hospital quicker.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

Tue, 14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy