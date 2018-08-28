Video

WATCH: Trailer released for new Great Yarmouth comedy sitcom

The comedy sitcom Double Top being filmed in Great Yarmouth Picture: David J Stebbeds David J Stebbeds

A teaser-trailer for Great Yarmouth’s new darts-based comedy sitcom has been released as its producers scout for investor money to take it further.

Described as “an affectionate look at life around these parts” Double Top is the brainchild of writer and director John Gethin.

It revolves around a regional news team covering a big-money annual darts tournament held at a local holiday resort, with darts players such as Scotty ‘Too Hotty’ Bevis and Charles ‘The Prancer’ Dancer.

The audition call saw about a dozen people chosen to play roles, which also include a cynical news cameraman and a dodgy holiday park owner.

Following an audition at the Drill House in York Road in Yarmouth, a read through took place at the Chapel Coffee House in Ormesby St Margaret which was recorded, and the latest stage saw scenes for the trailer shot at Grasmere Caravan Park in Caister.

Mr Gethin, of Ormesby, said: “We are really excited to have got Double Top this far and have enjoyed making the trailer.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to place on record our particular thanks to everyone involved for all of their support for the project and also Grasmere holiday park, Tim Peers, and his family for hosting us and allowing us to film on site.

“And of course our wonderful cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication in getting us this far.

“Everyone can expect to see a lot more from us in 2019.”

Before the release Mr Gethin said: “We are going to see if we can get this to the attention of some people who commission television shows and get some feedback about whether they are in the position to commission it or, if not, what they are going to need to see.

“We are also going to continue looking at this as our own production, so it could be something for the YouTube platform.

“With enough goodwill, and we have received plenty of that so far we can get this made ourselves if needs be.

“It is an affectionate look at life around these parts and being locally sourced and locally made I hope ultimately it will be enjoyed by the local community.”