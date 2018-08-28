Train faults cause cancellations between Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and London

Train faults have caused cancellations of services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Rail passengers are facing more disruption, with delays and cancellations.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said a train fault on Tuesday morning had triggered cancellations.

Cancelled services were the 6.52am and 8.09am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 7.30am and 8.46am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

A train fault also means the 10.05am Norwich to Lowestoft service and the 10.57am Lowestoft to Norwich services cancelled.

And passengers travelling between Norwich and London have also been affected by problems.

A signalling fault meant the 9am Liverpool Street to Norwich service started from Colchester, the 9.30am Norwich to Liverpool Street service was delayed at Chelmsford, the 10am from Liverpool Street to Norwich was started from Ipswich and the 10am Norwich to Liverpool Street service was delayed at Ipswich.