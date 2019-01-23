Search

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled due to fault

23 January, 2019 - 06:55
A train fault has led to cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A train fault has led to cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Rail passengers between Norwich and Great Yarmouth are facing disruption because of a train fault.

The 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, January 22 were cancelled because of the fault.

Operator Greater Anglia also cancelled the 7.30am and 8.46am trains from Yarmouth to Norwich.

The problem comes at a time when there are no direct trains between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth because of engineering work.

All Great Yarmouth trains that normally go that way are routed via Acle.

