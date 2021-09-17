Great Yarmouth chosen to host end of season triathlon

Published: 12:44 PM September 17, 2021

Competitors at the triathlon at Bleinham Palace. - Credit: Giles Deards

Great Yarmouth is set to host a triathlon season finale, which will see competitors cycle, swim and run through the town's landscape.

Active Training World, one of the largest endurance events companies in the UK, will be holding their end of season finale triathlon in the town.

On Saturday, September 25, Active Training World will be inviting school pupils and families to a community day packed full of activities including a family fun run called the Golden Mile.

The season finale will take place on Sunday, September 26 where participants can choose to take part in a sprint, standard or challenge distance triathlon.

All events will begin with a beach start and sea swim, before heading north along the seafront onto the bike leg of the race.

You may also want to watch:

The cycle route will take participants inland around the surrounding countryside before returning to the seafront for a multi-lap running leg on the promenade, ideal for spectators.

Entries for events are available at Active Training World.