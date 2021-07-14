News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Police withdraw objection to pub's licence bid

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:39 PM July 14, 2021   
The Tramway pub in Gorleston.

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston is currently closed pending a licence review. - Credit: James Weeds

Police have withdrawn an objection to a bid by a Gorleston pub to vary the terms of its licence.

A meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday (July 14) at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall to hear an application by the Tramway, on Lowestoft Road, to name a designated premises superviser.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said they had objected to the application after concerns were raised by the local inspector.

The pub sign of Tramway pub.

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston is closed pending a licence review. - Credit: James Weeds

The pub has also applied to transfer its licence, which itself is facing a review after complaints from neighbours about noise, fights and large groups gathering outside.

The police spokesperson said they withdrew their objection so that all matters, including their concerns, could be heard together at one licensing hearing, instead of three separate meetings.

"Police continue to work with partners to ensure that Tramway, and all licensed premises, are managed safely and appropriately," the spokesperson added.

The landlords have been contacted for comment.







Gorleston News

