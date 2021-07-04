Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise

Published: 3:36 PM July 4, 2021

A pub in Gorleston is facing a review of its licence after claims of anti-social behaviour and violence.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has received an application to review the premises licence of the Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, following, the notice says, incidents of swearing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

The application, which has been posted on the council's website, has been submitted by Philip Henley on behalf of people living in Lowestoft and Sussex Roads.

It has been made on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

The application says that people living nearby had noticed noise almost immediately after the pub reopened on April 12, in part down to a marquee that had been put up outside.

"There were regular incidents of large groups of drinkers standing outside the front of the pub shouting to one another and going backwards and forwards between the rear car park and the front curtilage," it says.

It details other incidents of noise, fights and large groups gathering outside, including on June 22, when it claims a group of 50-plus people gathered outside after England played the Czech Republic.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will accept comments on the review up to July 29.

Chris Speed, who has been a neighbour of the Tramway pub for more than 20 years, said: "When you live next door to a pub you expect noise.

"But since lockdown ended, it's been another level.

"There's been fighting in the street at 3am."

Mr Speed, 42, lives close to the public house with his wife and two daughters, who are aged 13 and 14.

The Tramway pub's current owners took over in September 2019 after the previous owner left after losing thousands of pounds following an incident where one of the patrons set fire to the toilets.

We have made multiple attempts to contact the landlords.

A notice in the window of the pub on Sunday said it was temporarily closed and apologised for any inconvenience.

