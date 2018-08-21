Travellers leave recreation ground after council takes action

Published: 4:33 PM August 21, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

A group of travellers who set up home on a Great Yarmouth recreation ground have left the town after being formally told to leave by a council.

The travellers arrived at the recreation ground off Beaconsfield Road on Friday after moving on from the Beach Coach Station Car Park,

On Friday Great Yarmouth Borough Council sent the group a letter asking them to leave and on Monday issued them a formal notice to leave.

The group left today and the council says they were last seen heading towards the Acle Straight.

A spokesman for the council said: “The borough council convened a multi-agency meeting today, 20 August, with the police, to assess the impact of the encampment on Beaconsfield Recreation Ground.

“After considering the health and welfare of both the settled community and the travellers, the council has issued a formal direction to leave to the travellers under section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.”

Police had been monitoring the situation and had parked by the main gates of the ground.