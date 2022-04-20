Travellers moved on from seafront in joint operation

A group of travellers were moved on from Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile over the Easter weekend after they were issued with trespass notices. - Credit: James Bass

A group of travellers were moved on from Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile over the Easter weekend.

The action came after at least eight vehicles had reportedly moved onto council-owned land near the Sealife Centre on Friday at around 11pm.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Over the bank holiday weekend, the council liaised with police and visited Great Yarmouth seafront in response to reports of unauthorised caravan parking.

"The council and police worked together to issue common law trespass notices on Sunday, April 17.

"We continued to monitor the situation, and by around midday on Monday, April 18, the caravans had moved on from council land.”

It is understood some of the vehicles then moved to the Premier Inn car park in South Beach Parade.

A spokesman for the hotel said they left on Tuesday (April 19) without any issues.

At the turn of the Millennium some 1,500 Irish travellers set up camp on the seafront to celebrate the year 2,000.

They had enjoyed a wedding in the town the previous summer and decided they liked it so much they wanted to come back.