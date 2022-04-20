Travellers moved on from seafront in joint operation
- Credit: James Bass
A group of travellers were moved on from Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile over the Easter weekend.
The action came after at least eight vehicles had reportedly moved onto council-owned land near the Sealife Centre on Friday at around 11pm.
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Over the bank holiday weekend, the council liaised with police and visited Great Yarmouth seafront in response to reports of unauthorised caravan parking.
"The council and police worked together to issue common law trespass notices on Sunday, April 17.
"We continued to monitor the situation, and by around midday on Monday, April 18, the caravans had moved on from council land.”
It is understood some of the vehicles then moved to the Premier Inn car park in South Beach Parade.
A spokesman for the hotel said they left on Tuesday (April 19) without any issues.
Most Read
- 1 Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says
- 2 Man arrested after armed officers cordon off area in Great Yarmouth
- 3 'It's a passion' - meet the new lord and lady of Merrivale
- 4 Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening
- 5 Stand-off over A47 dualling schemes as transport secretary seeks answers
- 6 Hopes lottery cash will help fund future of derelict Art Deco pub
- 7 Person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A47
- 8 'It just went crazy' - Ludham couple on renting out their pool
- 9 Councils revive joint plan to move into former Aviva office
- 10 In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £21m bridge
At the turn of the Millennium some 1,500 Irish travellers set up camp on the seafront to celebrate the year 2,000.
They had enjoyed a wedding in the town the previous summer and decided they liked it so much they wanted to come back.