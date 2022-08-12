Travellers moved on from Great Yarmouth seafront

Travellers were moved from the Jetty car park in Great Yarmouth on Friday, August 12. - Credit: James Weeds

An unauthorised camp of travellers were moved from Great Yarmouth's seafront on Friday.

Several vehicles, including campervans, moved on to the Jetty car park on Marine Parade on Thursday evening.

Travellers on Great Yarmouth Jetty carpark on Friday, August 12. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth Borough Council initially issued a notice to leave on Friday, requiring the vehicles to be removed by midday on Saturday.

However, due to the level of disruption reportedly caused by their presence, Norfolk Police decided to use alternative legal powers to clear the site by 4pm today.

As of 3pm today (August 12), the Jetty car park is said to be cleared.

Travellers had set up an unauthorised camp on the Jetty carpark on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade. - Credit: James Weeds

Council leader Carl Smith said: “Where people set up unauthorised camps the council will always take the appropriate action to remove them, working with the police and others.

"The legal process can sometimes take longer than we would like but we do everything we can to ensure fairness to all our residents and visitors.”

The council has issued notices to quit and initiated legal action at a number of sites over recent weeks and will continue to take action against unauthorised camping.