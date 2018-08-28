Search

A suitcase full of masks and a kitchen sink - hotel chain reveals list of bizarre items left in Gorleston Travelodge

PUBLISHED: 18:26 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 02 January 2019

The Travelodge at Beacon Park in Gorleston where a range of bizarre items have been left by guests Picture: Archant library

A budget hotel chain has revealed a list of bizarre items left in its Gorleston hotel rooms including a suitcase full of masks from Venice, plane tickets to Sydney, a Harrod’s hamper, and even a kitchen sink.

The items are on a lost-and-found list published by Travelodge which keeps an inventory of everything left behind in all of its 557 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

Travelodge says the unusual treasures left in Gorleston were among the most bizarre.

Items left in some of the chain’s Norwich hotels included a suitcase full of wrapped Christmas presents, a 3ft papier-mache floral elephant and a doll’s house.

Elsewhere across the country, however, staff were shocked to find animals left behind by forgetful guests.

They include a Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit left in Brighton and three Butterfly Tail Fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe at London Covent Garden.

A cat show enthusiast was reportedly so overjoyed that her two Persians Moet and Chandon won best in show that she forgot them at Swindon Central Travelodge.

Meanwhile the hotel manager at Cambridge Orchard Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a jilted groom in his room sobbing on his wedding night.

The chain also reported a royal enthusiast from Houston, USA, staying at the company’s new Travelodge Plus hotel, London City, left behind her much treasured Megan Markle replica wedding dress.

The curious collection also includes a chest of valuable semi-precious stones left at London Bank and a rare bottle of vintage champagne worth over £1,000 at London Waterloo.

Travelodge’s Shakila Ahmed said: “We do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

“This year’s audit includes a brand new ice-cream van, a jilted groom, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn, a Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.

“When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast and furious world where time is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

