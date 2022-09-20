Renewed bid to create leafy avenue of trees along quayside

96 trees are being planted along Great Yarmouth's South Quay. Previous plantings have failed in this location but the borough council hopes enough has been done to mitigate the risks. - Credit: James Bass

A vision of a tree-lined quayside for Great Yarmouth is being revived.

Around ten years ago some 48 trees along South Quay were dug up, and it looked like the town was having to give up on its leafy vision after multiple attempts spanning two decades and officials declaring: "They just wont survive."

However, according to a borough council report, soil has been sampled and experts have selected likely candidates that have a chance of taking root along the salty stretch.

Borough council engineers had to dig up a line of alder that had failed due to the ground conditions, drawing criticism at the time

Under the Forgotten Places: Greening Coastal Towns and Cities 505 trees are being planted in urban spots across the town.

So far 86 have been set in place with another 205 going in between November and February 2023.

Those already in the ground include 25 in Trafalgar Road, 40 in Mariners Road, eight in York Road/St Johns, and 13 in Deneside.

Under phase two 19 will be planted in St Peter's Road, six in The Conge, 57 in North Drive, 27 in Market Place, and 96 in South Quay - where previously they have spectacularly failed.

With 220 still left to plant the total cost of the project is £261,840, almost £40,000 coming from the Town Deal fund.

The last of the trees lining the landward side of South Quay were removed by the council in 1917. This picture dates from 1907.

The project is also part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The tree species chosen for South Quay where previously they have struggled are four English Oak, 12 Whitebeam, six Littleleaf Linden, nine Field Maple, 47 Honeylocust, 14 Aspen and for Hornbeam.

Papers being presented to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee on Wednesday September 21 say there is, however, still a risk, although the report stresses "much has been done to try and mitigate this risk in the longer term".

The £1.2m renovation of South Quay - famously described by Daniel Defoe as “the finest in England” - began in around 1998.

The scheme involved sweeping away free parking and giving over the northern part of the quay to trees and “a public garden”.

It also involved the renovation of some of the quayside museums, helping to elevate the area into a heritage quarter and visitor destination in its own right.

In the port’s heyday there were trees, but on the other side of the road close to the houses.

