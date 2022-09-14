Trees trimmed in bid to reduce Great Yarmouth starling mess

Workers began trimming the trees in Kent Square on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

A problem of starling mess covering people's homes and cars could be a thing of the past after work to trim their Great Yarmouth roosts started.

People in Kent Square and the surrounding area have long-complained about the birds nesting in five holm oak trees.

For the past five years residents of the square have had to clean their homes and cars repeatedly and had resorted to using lasers and noise deterrents to put the birds off roosting.

On Wednesday, the trees thousands of starlings call home were being stripped back, with hopes the borough council work would prevent the birds from returning.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "Hopefully, this will be the end of it all.

"For years, the smell has been absolutely disgusting. We couldn't even open our windows.

"Our cars have also been ruined and needed washing every day."

The resident said the trimming of the trees would also benefit the starlings.

"This has hardly been a suitable home for them," the resident said.

"The lights kept them awake all night, and on Bonfire Night and New Year's, the fireworks would terrify the birds. Many of them panicked and flew into closed windows.

"At least 12 of them died.

"At least something is being done about it now."

Workers from Great Yarmouth Borough Services began at around 9am and said they expect the maintenance work will be completed by Friday afternoon.

In a letter sent to the residents, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the maintenance was "primarily aimed at ensuring the long-term health of the trees".

The canopy is to be reduced by 2m and thinned by a maximum of 20pc.

The council said they expect the work will also "reduce the attractiveness to starling murmurations and the subsequent impact on local residents".

Another resident, who didn't wish to be named, said: "It won't stop the birds roosting, I don't think.

"They need to take a lot more off the trees, but I guess we'll see on Friday."

The work to trim the trees was approved by the council's development control committee last week.