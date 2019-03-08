Search

'She was like a sister to me' - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player who died in July

PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 29 August 2019

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown

The family and friends of a barmaid who passed away last month say she will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and big heart.

The Albion in Gorleston, where Rose Powell played darts for over thirty years.The Albion in Gorleston, where Rose Powell played darts for over thirty years.

Rose Powell, 70, from Gorleston, died in the James Paget Hospital on July 30 this year.

She had worked as a barmaid in pubs around the area including the Rumbold Arms in Great Yarmouth, and was an avid darts player for over thirty years at the Albion in Gorleston.

Her best friend, and captain of the Albion's darts team, Denise Higgins, said: "We've lost a dear friend, more like a sister. She called us her girls and we were all so close. She's left us some amazing memories.

"She was such a lovely fun lady, we will miss her so much."

Mrs Powell died a few weeks after being diagnosed with lung and spine cancer. She is survived by her three sons and many grandchildren.

Mrs Higgins said: "I had known her for forty years. She was fun-loving, a lovely mum, and a wonderful travel companion. We travelled three times a year. My memories of her are so fond.

"At her funeral, not only was the whole room inside packed, but there were thirty or forty people outside watching on a screen. Everybody was there, the darts teams, people she worked with, all her family and friends. It showed just how well loved she was."

Family and friends have organised a 'fun day' in her memory which will celebrate her life this Sunday, September 1, from 12pm to 5pm at the Albion pub. The landlord Vincent Mee said he had been proud to know her.

The event is raising money for Macmillan cancer support and Marie Curie. There will be cakes, farm produce, tombola and games for children.

Mrs Higgins said: "It is a perfect tribute to such a wonderful person, who will be sorely missed.

"Rose died of lung cancer and her family would like to raise awareness that younger people should seriously try to give up smoking and not leave it too late."

More information about the event is available on the Albion Gorleston Facebook page.

