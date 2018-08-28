Search

Advanced search

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 December 2018

Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Tributes have poured in for a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth Borough, David Thompson MBE. Picture: ArchantTributes have poured in for a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth Borough, David Thompson MBE. Picture: Archant

David Thompson MBE, died on Sunday, December 9 at the age of 88.

Mr Thompson had served Great Yarmouth as a mayor in 2001 and deputy mayor in 2002.

He was also a councillor for the Blofield and Flegg Rural District and Great Yarmouth borough council for 46 years.

Council leader Graham Plant described him as a stalwart of the borough.

David Thompson MBE at the Great Yarmouth Bowls Festival in 2001. Picture: ArchantDavid Thompson MBE at the Great Yarmouth Bowls Festival in 2001. Picture: Archant

“David was a lovely man. Filby was his life and he made the village a better place to be.

“He made a fantastic service to the borough and he will be sorely missed,” Mr Plant said.

In 2001, Mr Thompson was awarded an MBE - presented by Prince Charles and in 2006 he was honoured with the Freedom of the Borough.

His son, Adrian Thompson said: “He was a man who lived for work and people.

“He loved what he did and lived a full life alongside his family.”

Mr Thompson was born in Filby on December 30, 1929 to Walter and Maudie Lillian Thompson.

He attended Filby School from January 1935 to December 1944.

Him and his wife, Doreen, married in Martham, on March 24, 1951 and lived at Broad Farm.

In 1963, he built his own bungalow in what was his father’s market garden and lived there until his recent death.

Mr Thompson moved to Filby in 1964 and took his father’s job as a local postman, delivering to Fleggburgh, Thurne, Clippesby and Billockby, twice a day, covering 16 miles a trip.

Mr Thompson became a sub postmaster at Filby in 1966 and opened the Post Office and village store on the present site.

In May 1965, he was elected onto Filby Parish Council and became chairman in 1970, a position he held until 2016, when succeeded by son Adrian.

Adrian was instrumental in starting up the Filby in Bloom group in 1995.

Filby has represented Anglia in Bloom at the Britain in Bloom finals in 2008, 2009, 2011 to 2015 and 2017 gaining five gold medals - the highest standard of recognition.

Mr Thompson’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 18 at All Saints Church in Filby.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Emergency services called to gas leak at house in Caister

31 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister last night which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to the property. Picture: Google Maps.

Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister on Tuesday afternoon which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to a property.

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

REVEALED: Most and least used stations in region as Great Yarmouth loses 20pc of passengers

10:57 Conor Matchett
Great Yarmouth station has lost 20pc of its passengers since 2012. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sky-high fares, an unreliable service, and cheaper alternative transport options are all being blamed for a significant drop in rail passengers in Great Yarmouth over the last five years.

Norfolk school praised by Ofsted for development of ‘disengaged’ pupils following transformation from inadequate rating

09:37 Joseph Norton
Staff members at Novaturient School celebrate there good Ofsted rating. Picture: Novaturient School

A Norfolk school has been praised by Ofsted for their development of “disengaged” pupils following its transformation from being an inadequate school.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Yesterday, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

Yesterday, 14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy