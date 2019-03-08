Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved former Norfolk GP who died in a cycling accident in Amsterdam.

Dr Nick Ireland, 76, served for 43 years at Acle Medical Centre and has been described caring, generous and adventurous.

He was born in 1942 in Nottingham and later studied medicine at Cambridge before training as a doctor at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

It was there he met his future wife, Ann, a nurse from Norfolk.

They married in 1968 and one year later Dr Ireland joined Acle Medical Centre as a GP partner.

When he arrived at the practice, then on Old Road, there were only two doctors and two receptionists, no nurses and only one midwife.

The centre later relocated to Bridewell Lane and by the time Dr Ireland retired, in 2009, it had grown to six GPs, five practice nurses, two health care assistants and 25 support staff.

Dr Ireland had also specialised in orthopaedic medicine to help people with muscoloskeletal problems.

After retiring he continued as a locum for two years before finally hanging up his stethoscope at the age of 75.

His wife died in January this year after a long illness.

His daughter, Jess Basey-Fisher, 47, said: "He was the kindest man.

"He had a lovely smile, he was so generous with his time, nothing was ever too much trouble."

She described him as an "action man".

Dr Ireland loved trekking and visited Nepal eight times.

He also completed the Santiago de Compostela, a pilgrimage across the north of Spain.

Ms Basey-Fisher said: "He pushed himself to the limit."

Teresa Randall, of Acle Medical Centre, said: "He was a part of Acle for a very long time.

"We all thought the world of him, patients and staff.

"Nick was a well loved and respected GP who went above and beyond for his community.

"He will be sadly missed by us all."

Clive Roffe, member of Norwich Strangers Club, said: "He was a fine caring man who cared for every one of his patients, exactly the same way."

A memorial service will be held on July 23 at 3pm in Great Yarmouth Minster.

Dr Ireland is survived by his daughter and son, Charlie.

He died on June 21.