Prices on their heads - US trophy hunters pay up to £25,000 to shoot deer in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:24 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 26 November 2018

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

American huntress Larysa Switlyk (left) with a friendd and Alex Hinkins during her trip to Norfolk in February. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Larysa Switlyk

A tour operator is charging American hunters up to £25,000 a time to shoot deer in Norfolk.

The revelation comes after a controversial US huntress angered animal lovers by posting pictures of deer and a rare breed sheep she had shot in the county on social media.

Europehunts.com today said it did not arrange Larysa Switlyk’s visit to the UK in February.

She posed for pictures with muntjac, Chinese water deer and a soay sheep she had killed.

Europehunt website does offer the chance to shoot all three for a “trophy fee” of £1,250 for the sheep, £1,150 for the muntjac and £1,850 for the water deer.

Also on offer is the chance to shoot red or roe deer in Norfolk. The firm charges from £1,500 to take part in a deer cull, to up to £25,000 for a “world record class” red stag. Prices increase according to the size of the deer’s antlers.

The firm’s website says: “Our hunting grounds in England range from centuries old estates hunting by Royalty even today, to private English forests.”

The location is not revealed. When we approached Eurohunts for comment, its founder Aaron Blukley said: “I can assure you that we did not arrange a trip for a Larysa Switnyk. As far as any other details regarding our business, based on the biased nature of recent articles, no comment.”

Texas-based Europehunts’s website says it works with Alex Hinkins. It adds: “Alex is the man on the ground in England and coordinates as well as guides clients all over England, Spain, Hungary and Scotland. His team consists of multiple professional hunters whom give 1st class attention to every hunt.”

Bedfordshire-based Mr Hinkins, who also runs a business called Wings Hunting and Shooting, is pictured with Ms Switlyk in one of the trophy shots from her Norfolk trip. Mr Hinkins has been approached for a comment.

The pictures, posted on Facebook, prompted Britain’s biggest shooting group to warn hunters not to post pictures glorifying in the death of the quarry on social media.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) said it was “utterly at odds” with the values and standards of the UK shooting community.

As well as trophy fees, Europehunts website says hunters are charged a £350 day fee and gun hire of £50 a day.

The firm also offers to arrange airport transfers from Norwich (£75), vehicle hire and accommodation.

Prices on their heads  Europehunts lists the following trophy fees on its website:

Muntjac £1,150

Chinese water deer £1,850

Soay ram £1,250

Red deer cull bucks Norfolk – £1,500

Fallow £3,250

Japanese or formosan sika £2,400

Pere David deer gold medal £8,500

Barasingha deer £6,000

Black buck £3,000

Axis deer £3,000

Hebridean sheep £1,250

Four horned Jacobs ram £1,650

Manchurian sika £3,500

