Cocktails and coasters at theme park with tropical twist

Published: 10:59 AM June 9, 2021

Spurred on by the success of its Fairground Frights Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach is introducing a series of summer themed Saturdays with a tropical vibe.

A seafront amusement park is creating an island vibe with dancers and DJs this summer as it looks to harness the heatwave and create a new attraction on the seafront.

Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach has announced it is going "totally tropical" with its "Coaster Cabana" Saturdays.

From 6.30pm on each Saturday through the summer holidays from July 31 to August 28, visitors will enter a gateway into a tropical setting.

With unlimited rides through the three-hour session, they will be entertained by top DJs playing club hits, dancers performing on and around the rides, pop-up cocktail bars and a host of street entertainers, billed as "giving the site the full festival feeling."

Aimed at all ages visitors are invited to embrace the theme by wearing flower garlands and Hawaiian shirts.

Organiser say they are bringing "a brand- new attraction for the town’s seafront."

Jamie Jones, Pleasure Beach director, said: “We wanted to bring sassy and stylish Saturday nights to the seafront.

"This is something very different, and will see our popular rides and attractions set within a full tropical vibe.

“It is also all about making memories. All ages are being encouraged to bring their families and friends to the event which will be the perfect backdrop to take super selfies.”

The new event follows the success of Fairground Frights at the Pleasure Beach in autumn 2020 which sold out on its weekend dates and also won the park a prestigious European ScareCon Award beating off opposition from the likes of Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventure.

Aaron Jones, the Pleasure Beach’s development director, said: “The park is the perfect location for events like this to ensure a wide range of activities and experiences for visitors to the Great Yarmouth area.

"Coaster Cabana will tap into the night-time economy and provide the perfect start to a great evening here.

“We are committed to growing both the range of attractions and opportunities for visitors to enjoy themselves here in Great Yarmouth and have more planned including the return of the award-winning Fairground Frights in time for Halloween.”

To book tickets priced £16.50 visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.



