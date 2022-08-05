Tropical vibes returning to Great Yarmouth theme park

This Saturday (August 6) will see the return of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach's Coaster Cabana. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

A Great Yarmouth seaside theme park will be full of tropical vibes as it celebrates the return of its Coaster Cabana events.

The event, which was described last year as "sassy and stylish", is returning to the Pleasure Beach, promising to be bigger and better every Saturday night through August.

From 6.30pm to 9.30pm, there is the chance to enjoy the many rides in the park with added attractions and performances by the DJ duo, Club Tropico.

Also performing will be Raul Canaz, the juggling professor at Mexico’s National Centre for the Arts and the head tutor of Drillaz Circus School, and the Pleasure Beach dancers.

Saturday night is tropical fun night - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach

Samba drummer Antonio, whose rhythmic beats were featured on the soundtrack for James Bond film No Time Die, will also be roaming the park.

Aaron Jones, co-director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: "We are increasing the entertainment levels, the beats, and the standard of performers for this year’s Coaster Cabana.

"We've been working hard to bring in world-renowned performers to give a real cosmopolitan feel to the park."



