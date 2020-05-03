Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A truck travelling without fully securing its load was pulled over by police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) team stopped the vehicle in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

On Twitter, the NSRAPT said the truck had only one proper strap and bungee cords holding the load on.

Among the items it was transporting were ladders, a wheel barrow, a bucket of scaffold joints and metal poles.

According to officers, upon speaking to the driver, he replied “I’ll just get the other strap”.

