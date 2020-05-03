Search

Advanced search

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

PUBLISHED: 08:08 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 03 May 2020

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A truck travelling without fully securing its load was pulled over by police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) team stopped the vehicle in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

On Twitter, the NSRAPT said the truck had only one proper strap and bungee cords holding the load on.

Among the items it was transporting were ladders, a wheel barrow, a bucket of scaffold joints and metal poles.

According to officers, upon speaking to the driver, he replied “I’ll just get the other strap”.

The team tweeted: “Stopped this truck in Gt Yarmouth. Only one proper strap and a few bungees holding this load on.... or not (see the battens next to the ladder). Other items loose - ie. a wheel barrow, a bucket of scaffold joints. When told the driver said: ‘I’ll get the other strap!’”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Derelict Pontins site in Hemsby has been sold

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘Just get the job done’ - plea to new Pontins site owner in Hemsby

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Most Read

Derelict Pontins site in Hemsby has been sold

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘Just get the job done’ - plea to new Pontins site owner in Hemsby

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

‘I owe my life to NHS’ - Fundraiser ran nine miles in mankini before taking dip in sea

Mathew Trett in his mankini. Photo: Mathew Trett

Three more patients to test positive for coronavirus die at Norfolk hospital

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture:Denise Bradley

Mental health workers issue plea to anxiety sufferers as referrals plummet

The coronavirus pandemic is causing anxiety for many people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes

Council tips reopening in parts of country - but not yet in Norfolk

Some recycling centres across the country are set to reopen . Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24