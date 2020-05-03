Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees
A truck travelling without fully securing its load was pulled over by police.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) team stopped the vehicle in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.
On Twitter, the NSRAPT said the truck had only one proper strap and bungee cords holding the load on.
Among the items it was transporting were ladders, a wheel barrow, a bucket of scaffold joints and metal poles.
According to officers, upon speaking to the driver, he replied “I’ll just get the other strap”.
The team tweeted: “Stopped this truck in Gt Yarmouth. Only one proper strap and a few bungees holding this load on.... or not (see the battens next to the ladder). Other items loose - ie. a wheel barrow, a bucket of scaffold joints. When told the driver said: ‘I’ll get the other strap!’”
