Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

PUBLISHED: 11:39 14 January 2019

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images

Archant

Sunny appreciates a rare moment of doing her stretches without the family trying to star in her video. Picture Sunny MaloneSunny appreciates a rare moment of doing her stretches without the family trying to star in her video. Picture Sunny Malone

Number one is trying not to get cross with us.

She’s in the middle of her cheer training stretch routine and apparently we’re not helping.

Each day her squad isn’t at cheer practice they have to complete 30 minutes or so of stretch and flexibility exercises.

Leaping into someone else's planned photo moment seems to be a family speciality.Leaping into someone else's planned photo moment seems to be a family speciality.

Normally someone exercising at home isn’t that fascinating to the rest of us; Keola or number one Sunny throw in a handstand at least once an hour, Thalia helps her guinea pigs with the extensive and varied exercise programme she’s devised for them, I do a lot of talking about running and the gorgeous man talks about how he needs to do some exercise.

So someone having a stretch isn’t that unusual – but Sunny’s added a camera.

Each cheer squad member has to upload a video to their online group of them completing their stretches. They speed it up so it lasts about 15 seconds, and, as a family who loves a good geek at a camera, the rest of us are rather intrigued.

Sunny found herself with at least one mini-me whenever she tried to stretch. Picture Getty ImagesSunny found herself with at least one mini-me whenever she tried to stretch. Picture Getty Images

We watch number one stretching in what is supposed to be the dining room but is mainly a guinea pig and toy room, offering useful tips such as ‘did you know your back leg’s not straight’ and ‘if you breath out when you stretch it helps the stretch’. Sunny points out she has to hold each stretch shape for at least 30 seconds so she’d probably expire if she exhaled for all of it.

She doesn’t like us straightening her leg (apparently we almost break her) and suggests we go away; but the little ones are convinced mirroring her out of sight of the camera is helpful.

The next day she’s back on the mat and looking busy, but somehow we all seem to need to walk past her, several times, in a variety of footwear – having discovered that the filming only covers a couple of feet up from the ground.

Trying to exercise in private when the family is about is never going to happen. Picture Getty ImagesTrying to exercise in private when the family is about is never going to happen. Picture Getty Images

She’s not very happy, but we can’t help it if we think we need to go behind her into the lounge and then realise we need to go back, and that we’re wearing the wrong shoes.

I can see her thinking about having a serious sense of humour failure when an array of teddies fly, jump, cartwheel and amble, puppet style, behind her.

“Could you just stop? Everyone else’s videos are really serious,” she says through gritted teeth, as we add a wave and geek to the camera to our repertoire of background entertainment.

Thalia has devised an ever changing programme of exercise for her guinea pigs. Picture contributedThalia has devised an ever changing programme of exercise for her guinea pigs. Picture contributed

Sorry Sunny, wrong family.

Later she admits that when she had a few days in Dublin with a bunch of friends they had a similar fascination with enhancing her videos too.

I’m pleased that it’s not just us.

One or other of the girls is in handstand or splits so often we don't tend to take much notice.One or other of the girls is in handstand or splits so often we don't tend to take much notice.

