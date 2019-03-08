Search

'I could have cried' - Holidaymakers frustration after travel company leaves luggage behind

PUBLISHED: 09:12 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 15 October 2019

Mark Stapley and Sarah Styles were looking forward all year to their holiday in Tenerife, but their luggage was left in the airport by travel company TUI. Picture: Sarah Styles.

Archant

Holidaymakers have been stuck without vital items including clothes and medication after a travel company left more than 60 pieces of luggage behind at Norwich airport.

Sarah Styles, 30, at a hotel in Playa de las Americas in Tenerife. Picture: Sarah Styles.Sarah Styles, 30, at a hotel in Playa de las Americas in Tenerife. Picture: Sarah Styles.

TUI, the flight's operator, has said a "performance issue" meant some baggage had to be taken off the plane before its departure to Tenerife on Sunday (October 13).

Among the passengers were Acle couple Sarah Styles and Mark Stapley.

Ms Styles, 30, said the pilot announced some luggage had not been loaded "due to one reason or another" after passengers had boarded the plane.

On landing in Tenerife, they were told 63 cases had not been taken, she said.

Ms Styles learned her case, which contained her clothes and medication, had not made the flight.

"I could have cried, I was angry," she said.

The couple then queued for an hour and a half before speaking with a TUI representative who told them the luggage would arrive on Sunday night or Monday morning.

They have since been told it will arrive on Tuesday morning (October 15).

While waiting in the queue, their transport from the airport to the hotel in Playa de las Americas had already left, so they had to queue for another 20 minutes before fresh transport was arranged.

By the time they got to the hotel, they had missed dinner.

"We went from 11am on Sunday morning to [Monday] morning with nothing to eat," Ms Styles said.

She has also spent €50 on new clothes, replacing what was in the case.

A TUI spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to customers for the delay on flight TOM5750 from Norwich to Tenerife [on Sunday].

"This was due to a performance issue which meant that unfortunately a number of customer's luggage had to be offloaded before departure.

"We can confirm that all luggage offloaded will arrive in resort shortly and we will be providing all affected customers a gesture of goodwill to apologise."

Ms Styles said: "We've been looking forward to the holiday for a year."

Her aunt had left her money in her will and the couple had used the funds to pay for the holiday.

