Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Turkey ball will help ill children

PUBLISHED: 10:48 08 February 2019

Last year's Valentine turkey ball Picture: TMS Media

Last year's Valentine turkey ball Picture: TMS Media

Archant

A call has gone out to families of children who are ill or require support ahead of a popular charity event in Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth Round Table wants some of the proceeds from this year’s Valentines Turkey Ball at the Ocean Room in Gorleston to raise money for local children who are sick or in urgent need of support.

Organisers dress in turkey suits and parade the roasted birds before they are carved at each table at the charity’s famous fundraiser.

The event on Saturday, February 16 is expected to attract 400 people and there are tickets are still available.

Tickets for the black tie event cost £50 and include a drinks reception, four-course dinner with the Turkey Trot, and live music from the Joe Ringer Band. There will also be a charity auction and raffle.

You can book your table by emailing turkeyballtickets@gmail.com.

Families who could potentially benefit should contact Mr Hurren at oliver.hurren@your-move.co.uk or call 07787 249059.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Popular Great Yarmouth bakery suddenly closes

JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Most Read

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

#includeImage($article, 225)

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Popular Great Yarmouth bakery suddenly closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Brantham Athletic 1: First draw of season for new-look Bloaters

Aaron Sanders was on target for Great Yarmouth Town against Brantham: Nick Butcher

Turkey ball will help ill children

Last year's Valentine turkey ball Picture: TMS Media

Men arrested following three raids released on bail

Armed police, dogs and a police drone were used to carry out three successive raids in the Great Yarmouth area. Police presence at Magdalen Way, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Storm Erik to pound Norfolk and Waveney with gale-force winds

Storm Erik will bring 50mph gale-force winds to Norfolk this weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerned officers help “aggressive man” get safely to hospital

Police assisted ambulance in Winterton to help get an
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists