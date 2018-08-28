Turkey ball will help ill children

Last year's Valentine turkey ball Picture: TMS Media Archant

A call has gone out to families of children who are ill or require support ahead of a popular charity event in Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth Round Table wants some of the proceeds from this year’s Valentines Turkey Ball at the Ocean Room in Gorleston to raise money for local children who are sick or in urgent need of support.

Organisers dress in turkey suits and parade the roasted birds before they are carved at each table at the charity’s famous fundraiser.

The event on Saturday, February 16 is expected to attract 400 people and there are tickets are still available.

Tickets for the black tie event cost £50 and include a drinks reception, four-course dinner with the Turkey Trot, and live music from the Joe Ringer Band. There will also be a charity auction and raffle.

You can book your table by emailing turkeyballtickets@gmail.com.

Families who could potentially benefit should contact Mr Hurren at oliver.hurren@your-move.co.uk or call 07787 249059.