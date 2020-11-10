Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Sparks flying everywhere’ - Power out at holiday park after fire destroys electrical pole

PUBLISHED: 13:51 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 10 November 2020

The electricity pole on fire at Lords Lane, Bradwell. Photo: Paula Hunt

The electricity pole on fire at Lords Lane, Bradwell. Photo: Paula Hunt

Archant

An electric pole explosion has left a leisure complex and holiday park without power.

The moment that the electricity pole begins to explode. One passer-by said that The moment that the electricity pole begins to explode. One passer-by said that "sparks were flying everywhere". Photo: Paula Hunt

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent a crew to Lords Lane in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth after receiving reports that an electrical transformer was on fire.

It arrived at the scene just before 9.30am on Tuesday, and used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to quash the flames.

According to the owner of Burgh Hall leisure complex, Paul Southey, he was alerted to the fire by what sounded like a “firework display” going off outside his property.

Mr Southey, who lives above the complex restaurant, said: “We woke up to this loud noise which sounded like a firework display going off. All my alarms were blaring.

Lords Lane faced blockages this morning after a fire crew battled to put out the flames engulfing an electrical pole. Photo: GoogleLords Lane faced blockages this morning after a fire crew battled to put out the flames engulfing an electrical pole. Photo: Google

“I went outside and saw that the pole opposite Burgh Hall was completely on fire. It’s since been burned through and all the cables are knackered.

“The fire brigade left about at about 10.30am, but we’ve still got no power and have been told it’ll most likely be out for the rest of the day.

“Our concern is all the storage we have in our fridges and freezers - so we need it sorted as soon as possible.”

UK Power Networks said engineers were working “quickly and safely” to get the power up and running again.

Paul Southey said he woke up to Paul Southey said he woke up to "all his alarms ringing" at Burgh Hall this morning. Photo: Paul Southey

It said: “We are working to restore power to 20 customers in Bradwell following a fault on the overhead electricity network reported at 9.37am today.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

One driver, who was on her way to the post office when she passed through Lords Lane, said the whole thing was “pretty terrifying”.

She said: “It was unbelievable, and actually quite scary.

“There were sparks flying everywhere, and it was so bright it was difficult to look at.

“We called the fire brigade as soon as we saw it, but they had already been alerted and were on their way.”

A manager at Burgh Hall Holiday Park confirmed that power was still out on site, and would be “for a while yet”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

9 celebrities who were born in Norfolk

Olivia Colman, Roger Taylor and Rupert Everett were all born in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick

Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

9 celebrities who were born in Norfolk

Olivia Colman, Roger Taylor and Rupert Everett were all born in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick

Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Four council standards complaints discussed at meeting held in private

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Futuristic new electric forecourt could open near NDR next year

An artist's impression of what the Norwich East Electric Forecourt could look like if a bid submitted to Broadland District Council. Picture: Gridserve

Lights on, tinsel up: Christmas comes early in Broads village

Organiser Melissa Powley (centre) is delighted with the response to her �Make Martham Sparkle� appeal in a bid to eclipse the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove