Fire crews battle blaze at string of outbuildings in early hours

Two fire crews tackled a blaze at a string of sheds and greenhouses in Potter Heigham Picture: Archant Archant

Two fire crews spent three hours battling a blaze at a row of sheds and green houses in a leafy country lane.

Appliances from Martham and Stalham responded to a 999 call at around 11.30pm on Wednesday April 24.

The call related to a row of sheds and green houses on fire in Church Road, Potter Heigham.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the two crews were on scene until 3am this morning, Thursday April 25, damping down and checking for hot spots.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.