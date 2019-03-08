Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fire crews battle blaze at string of outbuildings in early hours

PUBLISHED: 09:14 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 25 April 2019

Two fire crews tackled a blaze at a string of sheds and greenhouses in Potter Heigham Picture: Archant

Two fire crews tackled a blaze at a string of sheds and greenhouses in Potter Heigham Picture: Archant

Archant

Two fire crews spent three hours battling a blaze at a row of sheds and green houses in a leafy country lane.

Appliances from Martham and Stalham responded to a 999 call at around 11.30pm on Wednesday April 24.

You may also want to watch:

The call related to a row of sheds and green houses on fire in Church Road, Potter Heigham.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the two crews were on scene until 3am this morning, Thursday April 25, damping down and checking for hot spots.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Worth the painful blisters’: Father walks coast for his daughter’s cause

Daren Waters, pictured with his daughter Imogen will walk the Norfolk coast for charity. Picture: Contributed by Daren Waters

Fire crews battle blaze at string of outbuildings in early hours

Two fire crews tackled a blaze at a string of sheds and greenhouses in Potter Heigham Picture: Archant

‘Be aware of what is happening around you’ - Calls for improvements after death of two motorcyclists

A previous Safe Rider event, which keeps motorcyclists safe. Photo: David Kirkham

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

Missing Norwich woman found safe and well

Kirsten Bigsby, aged 47 years old, was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists