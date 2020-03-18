Two arrested after failing to stop for police and crashing into three cars

There was a large police presence in Northgate Street today when police caught up with a fail-to-stop driver who crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away Picture: Anthony Carroll Archant

Two people are in custody after failing to stop for police and crashing into parked cars.

The arrests follow an incident at around 1.26pm today (Wednesday March 18) when a car in Great Yarmouth failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle drove off and crashed into three cars on Northgate Street – two of which were empty parked cars.

When the vehicle stopped, its occupants – a man and a woman in their 20s - tried to run away and were subsequently arrested in the Northgate Street area.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remain in custody.

People at the scene reported a large police presence with at least three patrol cars, a marked van, and two unmarked police cars which looked to have cornered a vehicle.

Vauxhall Terrace was blocked by the operation for a time.