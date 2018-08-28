Search

Advanced search

Two more motorists arrested for drink and drug driving in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:52 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 15 December 2018

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a vehicle in Gorleston was pulled over by police for a stop check and was breath tested. Picture NSRAPTIn the early hours of Saturday morning, a vehicle in Gorleston was pulled over by police for a stop check and was breath tested. Picture NSRAPT

Police pulled over more than 14 drivers for minor road offences in and around Great Yarmouth on Friday night, while four motorists were reported for speeding.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they were pulled aside for a stop check and drug wipe.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a vehicle in Gorleston was also pulled over for a stop check.

After a roadside breath test, the driver was found to be over the legal limit and was driving without insurance.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they were pulled aside by for a stop check and drug wipe. Picture: Great Yarmouth PoliceOne driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they were pulled aside by for a stop check and drug wipe. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said drink and drug driving is something police target “all year around” and come under the “fatal four”.

As well as drink and drug driving, speeding, distractions - such as using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing a seat belt come under the campaign.

He said: “These are the four main factors we target 24/7, 365 days a year.

“But we use the drink and drug driving campaign over Christmas, because more people are going out to events.”

A roadside breath test found the motorist was over the legal limit and was driving without insurance. Picture: NSRAPTA roadside breath test found the motorist was over the legal limit and was driving without insurance. Picture: NSRAPT

Earlier this month, Martin Bolton was jailed for 18 weeks after being caught more than five times the limit after nearly careering into a pedestrian in Lowestoft.

Bolton, 59, of north Denes, Lowestoft, who was told he “could have killed someone”.

He was banned for 36 months and nine weeks after appearing in court following his arrest on December 2.

“When you’re five times the limit the chances of being involved in a road traffic collision is incredibly high,” Sgt Harris said.

“On the one hand I’m thankful that we as a force were able to catch the driver before they hurt anyone else.”

Sgt Harris encouraged members of the public to report any instances of dangerous driving, or if they suspect a motorist is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to contact 999 or 101.

Sgt Harris said: “There is a lot more that goes on behind the scene, a lot of good work.

Other News

Two more motorists arrested for drink and drug driving in Norfolk

12:52 Greta Levy
Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two motorists were arrested overnight and more than a dozen drivers were stopped, as the winter drink and drug driving campaign continues.

Free Christmas meal and entertainment for those in need

12:00 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth Malcolm Bird, his wife and volunteers standing in front of the dontated jumble for the guests to choose from at Open Christmas dinner for the homeless in 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Belinda Roll

For most people Christmas day is a time for celebration, giving and receiving presents, drinking and eating lots of food alongside family members.

Pollution could be worsening the impact of asthma if condition is not managed well

09:00 Geraldine Scott
File photo of a person using an inhaler. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Pollution could be worsening the condition of those suffering with asthma if they are not doing enough to manage their illness.

Could mental health and community health trusts merge?

06:00 Geraldine Scott
Josie Spencer, chief executive at NCHC, and Antek Lejk, chief executive at NSFT. Photo: NCHC/NSFT

One of the county’s worst performing healthcare trusts could merge with Norfolk’s best in a bid to bring together care in the community.

Most Read

Norfolk academy only allows children who have 100pc attendance to wear non-school uniform

Yesterday, 16:01 Joseph Norton
Caister Academy sent a message to parents whose children had 100pc attendance saying they could wear non-school uniform on Friday. Picture: Archant

Parents at a Norfolk academy have described their anger after finding out that if their children had missed a day at school they would not be able to take part in a non-uniform day.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

Yesterday, 10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Thu, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy