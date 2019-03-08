Video

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Gorleston on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision between two cars happened at around 3.30pm in Brasenose Avenue, near to James Paget University Hospital.

Emergency services including an off-duty paramedic and police officers were called to the incident at 3.37.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police described the injuries sustained to the driver as minor.

A video from the scene shows the front of one car badly damaged and fire officers working to clear the scene and providing casualty care.

In total three fire engines attended the crash.

The road was cleared by 4.15.