Emergency services called to collision in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services were called to a collision in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

One person sustained minor injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Two vehicles - a Mitsubishi and a Renault Clio - were involved in a collision in St Peter's Road at around 9.30 this morning, Tuesday April 23.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said one person was checked at the scene and had minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.