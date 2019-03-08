Search

A143 blocked after crash involving two cars

PUBLISHED: 08:16 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 11 September 2019

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A143 near Bradwell. Pic: Google Street View

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A143 near Bradwell. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

A road in east Norfolk was blocked after a crash between two cars.

Emergency services were called to the A143 Beccles Road, near Bradwell, at just before 6am today (Wednesday, September 11).

A blue Vauxhall Viva and a silver/grey Ford Focus were involved in the crash.

The road was partially blocked for the recovery of the vehicles.

It is believed there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

