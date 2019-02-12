Police stop two cars in Great Yarmouth

This car was seized in Great Yarmouth on Monday (February 25) for driving without insurance. Archant

Police in Great Yarmouth stopped two cars last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Team 1 another stop....no MOT for the past three years!

Driver reported! #1862 & #663 pic.twitter.com/DimQwGUR3r — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 26, 2019

One car was seized on Monday evening (February 25) for driving without insurance.

Five hours later another car was stopped.

The car had no MOT for the last three years.

The driver was reported.

This car stopped in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (February 26) had no valid MOT for the last three years. This car stopped in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (February 26) had no valid MOT for the last three years.