Police stop two cars in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:09 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 26 February 2019
Archant
Police in Great Yarmouth stopped two cars last night.
One car was seized on Monday evening (February 25) for driving without insurance.
Five hours later another car was stopped.
The car had no MOT for the last three years.
The driver was reported.
This car stopped in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (February 26) had no valid MOT for the last three years.
