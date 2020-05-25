Search

Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast

PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 25 May 2020

Fire crews attended a fire in the open at High Mill Road. Photo: Google

Fire crews responded to a fire in the open near the A47 at Great Yarmouth - the second one in the area just over two hours.

At 2pm, crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a bonfire on High Mill Road.

Using hose reel jets and hand appliances to put out the flames, the blaze was brought under control at about 3.40pm.

The fire service confirmed there was no injuries and that police were not called to the scene.

Just two hours earlier, fire teams responded to an event of a similar nature - a fire in the open on Winterton beach dunes.

High Mill Road was also the location of an out of control bonfire last week, on May 19, which saw smoke billowing out over the A47 and sightings as far as Lowestoft seafront.

