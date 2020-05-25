Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast
PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 25 May 2020
Archant
Fire crews responded to a fire in the open near the A47 at Great Yarmouth - the second one in the area just over two hours.
At 2pm, crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended a bonfire on High Mill Road.
You may also want to watch:
Using hose reel jets and hand appliances to put out the flames, the blaze was brought under control at about 3.40pm.
The fire service confirmed there was no injuries and that police were not called to the scene.
Just two hours earlier, fire teams responded to an event of a similar nature - a fire in the open on Winterton beach dunes.
High Mill Road was also the location of an out of control bonfire last week, on May 19, which saw smoke billowing out over the A47 and sightings as far as Lowestoft seafront.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.