Two guest houses by the sea up for sale at auction

Published: 5:20 PM August 21, 2021

The Ladybird guest house at Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two guest houses just a stone's throw from the Great Yarmouth seafront are set to be auctioned off next month.

The eight bedroom Amber Lodge guest house and the 10-bedroom Ladybird guest houses in Yarmouth will both go under the hammer at an online auction on September 8.

Amber Lodge guest house, at 21 Princes Road in Great Yarmouth, has a guide price of £185,000 on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers says the property had been run as the Amber Lodge guest house for "many years", with accommodation over four floors.

"The property is in good decorative order and viewing is highly recommended," it says. "All business furniture and fittings are included in the sale. The property is double glazed and has gas fired central heating.

"There are views of Britannia Pier from the balcony and being in the town centre is walking distance from a comprehensive range of services and amenities."

In May this year, Peter Williamson, vice-chairman of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions Association, said several Norfolk guest houses had been listed for sale, and that it was a "boom year" for accommodation sales.

He said they offered a more personal service than hotel chains.

Meanwhile, the Ladybird guest house at 117 Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth, just a one-minute walk away, has a guide price of £165,000 to £185,000 on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers describes it as a "well presented 10-bedroom guest house located within walking distance of Marine Parade, beach and sea".

It says the property is believed to date back to 1859 and has original hand rails on the staircases.

"Known as the Ladybird guesthouse which is proven to be popular with many returning guests," it says.

"The property has been decorated throughout over the past few years and each room is in good order and has been given a name."

The description says that the guest house offered "investment opportunities", with similar properties in the area having been converted into flats.