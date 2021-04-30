Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches

Published: 5:52 PM April 30, 2021

Cllr Carl Smith

Two hospitality venues in the Great Yarmouth area have been given warnings for breaches of Covid regulations.

Since the latest easing of lockdown restrictions on April 12, hospitality venues have been allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors.

However environmental officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council have continued to carry out site visits of venues that have been reported over rules being broken.

And two of these sites have been handed warnings over breaches of the rules, with concerns over lacks of social distancing, customers not being sealed and the use of outdoor covered areas.

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “Public safety is our top priority, and this formal enforcement action sends a strong message that the council will take action with police where concerns are raised.

“We will continue to monitor premises over the bank holiday weekend."

GYBC has not provided the names of the two venues that were warned.