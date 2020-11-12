Search

Advanced search

Bids to build 138 homes in villages rejected after fears over lack of traffic calming measures

PUBLISHED: 12:50 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 12 November 2020

Lowestoft-based Badger Building wants to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Lowestoft-based Badger Building wants to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Two planning applications which would have seen more than 130 homes built in two rural communities have been turned down after a raft of objections - including fears over speeding on a busy road.

Councillors rejected two large housing proposals at Scratby and Ormesby in a development control committee meeting last night. But some councillors raised strong objections to the result. Photo: GYBCCouncillors rejected two large housing proposals at Scratby and Ormesby in a development control committee meeting last night. But some councillors raised strong objections to the result. Photo: GYBC

Plans from Lowestoft-based Badger Building to construct 67 homes on the main A149 Coast Road in Scratby and 71 off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby were rejected by Great Yarmouth’s development control committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

A decision on a third application brought before committee - for 33 homes off Foster Close in Ormesby - was deferred after a change in the officers’ recommendation.

The bid to block the two larger developments came down to the need to protect Grade 1 agricultural land - and prevent “intrusion into open countryside”.

Objections which were read out also emphasised the importance of tourism over housing, and that nearby developments such as the Pontins site at Hemsby had already put strain on the village resources.

Badger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google MapsBadger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google Maps

Both of Badger’s projects, however, were offering 30pc affordable housing, which councillor Paul Hammond called a “complete win”.

Labour group leader, Trevor Wainwright, said he could not see a reason to refuse either development.

You may also want to watch:

In relation to the Scratby proposal he said: “The developer is proposing 30pc affordables, and is talking about seven affordable rented properties, six shared equity and 14 two-bedroom houses. These are desperately needed.

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google MapsA homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

“We keep talking about agricultural and Grade 1 land - but nobody uses that for farming anyway. It’s a ridiculous argument.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to build in these northern parishes at some point and provide for the youngsters.”

Of the 71-strong Yarmouth Road development, the applicant’s agent Terry Harper said: “The parish council supports our proposals, and police support our traffic calming measures.

“We just want a consistent approach from the council. This application is not materially different from many other applications recently approved.”

But Geoffrey Freeman, councillor for Ormesby, said the proposal did not sufficiently address the issue of speeding on Yarmouth Road.

Objector Andy Brown, speaking against the Yarmouth Road proposal, said traffic “flies down the road so quickly” he lost his cat a few years ago - and that his daughter’s elbow was “clouted by a car” while she was cycling.

Mr Wainwright said he was “disappointed” with the outcome - and bemoaned the refusal of an application “based on speeding”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Sparks flying everywhere’ - Power out at holiday park after fire destroys electrical pole

The electricity pole on fire at Lords Lane, Bradwell. Photo: Paula Hunt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Sparks flying everywhere’ - Power out at holiday park after fire destroys electrical pole

The electricity pole on fire at Lords Lane, Bradwell. Photo: Paula Hunt

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bids to build 138 homes in villages rejected after fears over lack of traffic calming measures

Lowestoft-based Badger Building wants to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘They have been incredible’ - Impact of Covid on young people revealed

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images

New sponge inspired by a Norfolk beach is a piece of cake for bakers

Margo's owner Karolyn Hubbard with the cake. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Winding back the clock at the Wellesley Recreation Ground

The Wellesley Stadium in Yarmouth, dated around August 1985. Photo: Archant Library